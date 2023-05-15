Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Seguin's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 18 of 76 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 12 50 Points 3 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 2

