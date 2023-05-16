Rangers vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (25-16) and Atlanta Braves (26-15) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on May 16.
The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (3-0) versus the Braves and Jared Shuster.
Rangers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Braves Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.
- This season Texas has won 14 of its 23 games, or 60.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 254.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|W 4-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Luis Medina
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|L 9-7
|Martín Pérez vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Jon Gray vs James Kaprielian
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|W 11-3
|Andrew Heaney vs JP Sears
|May 15
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
|May 16
|Braves
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Jared Shuster
|May 17
|Braves
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
|May 19
|Rockies
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Ryan Feltner
|May 20
|Rockies
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|May 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.