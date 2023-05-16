Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Jared Shuster when he takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 53 total home runs.

Texas is fifth in baseball, slugging .440.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.2 runs per game (254 total runs).

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (3-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Dunning is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Luis Medina 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Martín Pérez Ryan Feltner 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning -

