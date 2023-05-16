Dane Dunning will toe the rubber for the Texas Rangers (25-16) on Tuesday, May 16 versus the Atlanta Braves (26-15), who will counter with Jared Shuster. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Braves (-110). The matchup's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (3-0, 1.72 ERA) vs Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 13 out of the 21 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

The Braves have a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Braves have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

