Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (26-16) and Atlanta Braves (26-16) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (4-1) for the Braves and Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have come away with 10 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.2 runs per game (261 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule