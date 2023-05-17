Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 55 home runs.

Fueled by 141 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fifth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 261.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.180 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (5-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 8 2/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth quality start in a row.

Eovaldi has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Martín Pérez Ryan Feltner 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill

