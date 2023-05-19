Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Robertson's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

In 60 of 82 games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Robertson has an implied probability of 56.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 109 Points 5 46 Goals 3 63 Assists 2

