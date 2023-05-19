You can find player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Charlie Blackmon and other players on the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Friday at Globe Life Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (4-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his ninth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Perez has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1 at Reds Apr. 25 6.1 6 1 0 5 1 at Royals Apr. 19 5.2 8 3 3 3 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Martín Pérez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI (51 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .293/.375/.477 slash line on the year.

Semien has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks and 46 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.320/.541 so far this year.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI.

He has a .273/.371/.413 slash line on the season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has put up 46 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He's slashed .297/.370/.426 so far this year.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Reds May. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.