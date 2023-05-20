Rangers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (27-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-26) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.
The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (3-1, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16 ERA).
Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have won 14 out of the 22 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas is 6-1 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 66.7% chance to win.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 273.
- The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|W 11-3
|Andrew Heaney vs JP Sears
|May 15
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
|May 16
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Dane Dunning vs Jared Shuster
|May 17
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
|May 19
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Martín Pérez vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 20
|Rockies
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|May 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
