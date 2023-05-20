Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. A 9-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Rangers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -190 +155 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have gone 14-8 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).

Texas has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-15-2).

The Rangers have had a spread set for just two matchups this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 13-9 11-4 16-13 19-12 8-5

