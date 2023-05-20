How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Kyle Freeland when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 58 total home runs.
- Texas' .444 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.2 runs per game (273 total runs).
- The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.174).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Gray is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Gray will try to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|JP Sears
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Jared Shuster
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
