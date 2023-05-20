When the Texas Rangers (27-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-26) face off at Globe Life Field on Saturday, May 20, Jon Gray will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland to the hill. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+165). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (3-1, 3.15 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-4, 3.16 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Rangers have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 4-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-3.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

