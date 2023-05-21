Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (28-17) against the Colorado Rockies (19-27) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on May 21.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (2-3) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-0).

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Rangers have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.
  • This season Texas has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
  • The Rangers have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 284.
  • The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 15 Braves L 12-0 Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
May 16 Braves W 7-4 Dane Dunning vs Jared Shuster
May 17 Braves L 6-5 Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
May 19 Rockies W 7-2 Martín Pérez vs Karl Kauffmann
May 20 Rockies W 11-5 Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
May 21 Rockies - Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
May 22 @ Pirates - Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
May 23 @ Pirates - Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
May 24 @ Pirates - Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
May 26 @ Orioles - Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 27 @ Orioles - Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer

