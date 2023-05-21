Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (28-17) against the Colorado Rockies (19-27) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on May 21.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (2-3) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-0).

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

This season Texas has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 284.

The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule