Rangers vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game.
Rangers vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-210
|+170
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won 65.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (15-8).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Texas has a record of 6-1 (85.7%).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.
- Texas has played in 44 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-15-2).
- The Rangers have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-8
|13-9
|12-4
|16-13
|19-12
|9-5
