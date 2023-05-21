Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 65.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (15-8).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Texas has a record of 6-1 (85.7%).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

Texas has played in 44 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-15-2).

The Rangers have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-8 13-9 12-4 16-13 19-12 9-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.