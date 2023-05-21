Marcus Semien and Brenton Doyle will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies square off at Globe Life Field on Sunday, at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are eighth-best in MLB play with 60 total home runs.

Texas is fourth in baseball, slugging .449.

The Rangers' .270 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (284 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers' nine strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.188).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Heaney is seeking his third straight quality start.

Heaney is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies W 11-5 Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer

