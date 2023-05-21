Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (28-17) on Sunday, May 21, when they match up with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-27) at Globe Life Field at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Rockies have +170 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-3, 4.71 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 15 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a record of 6-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 3-9 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

