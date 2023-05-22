The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3)

Nuggets (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Los Angeles (13-10-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Denver (9-5) does as the underdog (64.3%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

So far this season, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, putting up 25.3 per game.

The Lakers are making 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in league). They have a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2%).

Nuggets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Denver is 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.5 points allowed).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.

The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

In 2022-23, Denver has taken 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.9% of Denver's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.1% have been 3-pointers.

