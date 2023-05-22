Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
The Florida Panthers hit the ice in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Hurricanes have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Panthers (-115).
Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Panthers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Panthers vs Hurricanes
|Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers are 42-32-8 overall and 12-8-20 in overtime matchups.
- In the 32 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-7 record (good for 45 points).
- In the 10 games this season the Panthers registered only one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).
- Florida has finished 3-14-1 in the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering seven points).
- The Panthers are 48-13-6 in the 67 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 102 points).
- In the 40 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 24-12-4 record (52 points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 22-11-3 (47 points).
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have earned a record of 16-11-27 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 52-21-9.
- In the 40 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 58 points.
- In eight games this season when the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of six points (2-4-2).
- When Carolina has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 16 points (6-8-4 record).
- The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 63 games, earning 109 points from those contests.
- Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 44 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 50-19-6 (106 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|6th
|3.51
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|21st
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|10th
|22.8%
|Power Play %
|19.8%
|19th
|23rd
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.4%
|2nd
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
