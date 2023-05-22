How to Watch the Rangers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Monday at PNC Park against Dane Dunning, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Pirates Player Props
|Rangers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Pirates Prediction
|Rangers vs Pirates Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 63 total home runs.
- Texas' .455 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (297 total, 6.5 per game).
- The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' nine strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Texas has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.191).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Dunning is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Dunning will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.4 innings per appearance).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Jared Shuster
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kyle Bradish
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.