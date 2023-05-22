In the series opener on Monday, May 22, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (29-17) face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +110 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total has been set in the game.

Rangers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.69 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-2, 5.63 ERA)

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 16, or 66.7%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 14-6 record (winning 70% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-1 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 2nd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

