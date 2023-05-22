Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Pirates on May 22, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates heading into their matchup at 6:35 PM ET on Monday at PNC Park.
Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Dunning Stats
- Dane Dunning (4-0) will take the mound for the Rangers, his fourth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Angels
|May. 5
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|3.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|1.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .305/.383/.492 slash line on the season.
- Semien hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .357 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 43 hits with six doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.326/.542 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 48 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .282/.328/.488 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 19 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.364/.449 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
