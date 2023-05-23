The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .362 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Seager has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).

Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (18.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven home a run in eight games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in eight of 16 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 4 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings