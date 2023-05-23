Jamie Benn will be on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Benn? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has a plus-minus rating of +23, while averaging 15:47 on the ice per game.

In Benn's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has recorded a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Benn has an implied probability of 58.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 8 78 Points 6 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 4

