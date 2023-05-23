Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Fancy a bet on Robertson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +37).

In 36 of 82 games this season, Robertson has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 60 of 82 games this year, Robertson has registered a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Robertson has an implied probability of 38.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.2% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 8 109 Points 8 46 Goals 5 63 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.