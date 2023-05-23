Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- hitting .324 with two doubles, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .305 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- Taveras has had a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits nine times (26.5%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 34 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 3.76 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill (4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
