Marcus Semien -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
  • Semien is batting .364 during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
  • Semien has had a hit in 37 of 47 games this season (78.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (38.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Semien has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (53.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (19.1%).
  • He has scored in 63.8% of his games this year (30 of 47), with two or more runs 10 times (21.3%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 23
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (87.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (39.1%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (69.6%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (73.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Hill (4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
