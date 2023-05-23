Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 64 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball, slugging .453.

The Rangers have a league-best .271 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (301 total, 6.4 per game).

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Texas' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.206).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Eovaldi is aiming for his seventh quality start in a row.

Eovaldi will look to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 6.7 innings per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies W 11-5 Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies W 13-3 Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Dane Dunning Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd

