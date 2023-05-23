Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Texas Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.83), eighth in WHIP (.994), and 29th in K/9 (9.1).

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2 at Athletics May. 11 8.2 3 0 0 12 1 at Angels May. 6 8.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 9.0 3 0 0 8 0 at Reds Apr. 24 6.0 6 4 3 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .304/.381/.487 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 2-for-3 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 3-for-5 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 43 hits with six doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.320/.529 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 20 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 50 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.335/.489 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 38 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.365/.448 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 19 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.