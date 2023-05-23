Wyatt Johnston Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Johnston against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.
Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
Johnston Season Stats Insights
- Johnston has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).
- In 23 of 82 games this season, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Johnston has a point in 36 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points five times.
- In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Johnston hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.
Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|82
|Games
|5
|41
|Points
|1
|24
|Goals
|1
|17
|Assists
|0
