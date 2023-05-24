Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Pirates.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (45) this season while batting .256 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 86th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 23.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 51.1% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 47 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 44 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
