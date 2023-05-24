Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .301 with eight doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 26 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has driven home a run in 14 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.370 AVG .245
.383 OBP .302
.609 SLG .347
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
10 RBI 6
8/1 K/BB 17/0
0 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 18
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
