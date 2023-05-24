The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .242 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this season (28 of 41), with more than one hit seven times (17.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grossman has had an RBI in 14 games this season (34.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.294 AVG .173
.367 OBP .228
.529 SLG .173
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
12 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0
22 GP 19
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 44 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo (3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1).
