The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .242 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this season (28 of 41), with more than one hit seven times (17.1%).

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had an RBI in 14 games this season (34.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 19 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

