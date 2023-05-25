Jason Robertson will be on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Robertson against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -141)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +37.

Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Robertson has an implied probability of 38.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.5% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 9 109 Points 8 46 Goals 5 63 Assists 3

