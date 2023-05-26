The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (batting .405 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three home runs, four walks and 13 RBI), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .348 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 77.8% of his 18 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in nine games this season (50.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings