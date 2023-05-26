On Friday, Robbie Grossman (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .236 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 66.7% of his 42 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (16.7%).

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 20 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings