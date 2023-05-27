Aaron Baddeley is in 50th place, at E, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to wager on Aaron Baddeley at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Aaron Baddeley Insights

Baddeley has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Baddeley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Baddeley has had an average finish of 46th.

Baddeley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Baddeley will try to continue his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 39 -7 264 0 15 0 2 $920,351

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In his past nine appearances at this event, Baddeley has had an average finishing position of 53rd.

Baddeley has five made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Baddeley finished 50th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,297 yards.

Courses that Baddeley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,269 yards, 60 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Baddeley's Last Time Out

Baddeley was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.84 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Baddeley shot better than 58% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Baddeley carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Baddeley had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.8).

Baddeley recorded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last competition, Baddeley's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Baddeley ended the AT&T Byron Nelson carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Baddeley finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Baddeley Odds to Win: +40000

All statistics in this article reflect Baddeley's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

