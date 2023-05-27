At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Long is currently 82nd with a score of +2.

Looking to bet on Adam Long at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 15 rounds played.

Long has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Long has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

Long has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 40 -4 268 0 18 0 0 $958,002

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Long has two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 39th.

Long made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

The most recent time Long played this event was in 2023, and he finished 82nd.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

The average course Long has played in the past year (7,253 yards) is 44 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Long's Last Time Out

Long shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was good enough to land him in the 76th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Long shot better than 69% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Long carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Long had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.8).

Long's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

At that most recent competition, Long's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.5).

Long ended the AT&T Byron Nelson outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Long finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Long Odds to Win: +250000

All statistics in this article reflect Long's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

