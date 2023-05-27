Following the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Callum Tarren is currently 33rd with a score of -1.

Looking to place a bet on Callum Tarren at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Tarren has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Tarren has had an average finish of 42nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Tarren has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Tarren will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 26 -5 263 0 14 1 3 $1.8M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Tarren finished 33rd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

The average course Tarren has played in the past year (7,257 yards) is 48 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Tarren shot better than 65% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Tarren recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Tarren carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.8).

Tarren carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that most recent competition, Tarren's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Tarren ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Tarren recorded an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Tarren's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

