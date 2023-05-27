Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Corey Seager (.405 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and 16 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Orioles.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .343 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Seager has had a hit in 15 of 19 games this season (78.9%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 52.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 21.1%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
