Following the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Garrick Higgo is currently 97th with a score of +3.

Garrick Higgo Insights

Higgo has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 13 rounds.

Higgo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Higgo has had an average finish of 58th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Higgo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 39 -5 266 0 14 1 1 $1.3M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Higgo placed 97th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Higgo made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Higgo last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 97th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,297 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this event.

The average course Higgo has played in the past year (7,270 yards) is 61 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo finished in the 19th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was good enough to land him in the 85th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Higgo was better than 85% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Higgo fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Higgo carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.8).

Higgo had more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last tournament, Higgo's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Higgo ended the AT&T Byron Nelson bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Higgo recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Higgo's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.