The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Joseph Bramlett is currently in 97th place with a score of +3.

Looking to place a bet on Joseph Bramlett at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Joseph Bramlett Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Bramlett has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Bramlett has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Bramlett has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Bramlett hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -5 267 0 19 0 3 $1.4M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Bramlett placed 97th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Bramlett finished 97th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

Bramlett will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,254 yards during the past year.

Bramlett's Last Time Out

Bramlett was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

His 3.77-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Bramlett shot better than 35% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Bramlett carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Bramlett recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.8).

Bramlett's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

At that last tournament, Bramlett had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Bramlett ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Bramlett underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bramlett's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

