Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer in his last outings.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (36.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (16.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 52.0% of his games this season, Semien has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (66.0%), including 10 multi-run games (20.0%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (88.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (34.6%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (73.1%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (26.9%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (69.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer (5-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
