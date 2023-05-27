Patton Kizzire is in 33rd place, at -1, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a wager on Patton Kizzire at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Kizzire has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Kizzire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five tournaments, Kizzire's average finish has been 31st.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 42 -6 265 0 15 0 2 $1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Kizzire has one top-five finish in his past eight appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 41st.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

The most recent time Kizzire played this event was in 2023, and he finished 33rd.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,297 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this event.

The average course Kizzire has played in the past year has been 80 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

Kizzire was better than 58% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Kizzire shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kizzire carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.8).

Kizzire's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that last outing, Kizzire had a bogey or worse on two of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Kizzire finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kizzire recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.4.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kizzire's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

