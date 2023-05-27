Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars take the ice Saturday in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored (-145) against the Stars (+125).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Stars (+125)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have been an underdog 24 times, and won 10, or 41.7%, of those games.
- Dallas has a record of 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Stars have a 44.4% chance to win.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' past 10 games.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- Their +66 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
