Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .283 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- In 69.8% of his 43 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven in a run in 21 games this season (48.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), with two or more runs eight times (18.6%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (39.1%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .269 batting average against him.
