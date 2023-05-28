Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is batting .283 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
  • In 69.8% of his 43 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim has driven in a run in 21 games this season (48.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), with two or more runs eight times (18.6%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.283 AVG .345
.345 OBP .415
.660 SLG .448
10 XBH 4
5 HR 1
17 RBI 11
14/4 K/BB 9/7
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 23
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (39.1%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .269 batting average against him.
