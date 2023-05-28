Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Jung (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Jung is batting .476 with two homers during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- Jung has recorded a hit in 36 of 48 games this year (75.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 48), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in 17 games this year (35.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 48 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (74.1%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
