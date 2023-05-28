On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .279 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • He ranks 48th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 41 of 51 games this season (80.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).
  • In five games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Lowe has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this year (22 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this season (54.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (15.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .263
.359 OBP .313
.463 SLG .382
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
12 RBI 12
16/10 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 27
18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (55.6%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .269 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.