Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (33-18) and the Baltimore Orioles (33-19) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-1) to the mound, while Cody Bradford (0-1) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (60%) in those games.

Texas has a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.4 runs per game (327 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule