The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles, on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 69 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .271 team batting average.

No team has scored more than the 327 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Texas has the sixth-best ERA (3.72) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Cody Bradford will take to the mound for the Rangers, his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, May 16 against the Atlanta Braves, throwing five innings and giving up six earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Jon Gray Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Marco Gonzales

