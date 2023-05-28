The Texas Rangers (33-18) are looking for Marcus Semien to extend a 16-game hitting streak against the Baltimore Orioles (33-19), on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-1) to the mound, while Cody Bradford (0-1) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (2-1, 4.34 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

The Rangers will send Bradford (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday, May 16 against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In one appearances this season, he has compiled a 10.80 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .333 against him.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (2-1) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across eight games.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Bradish has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Kyle Bradish vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 327 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 481 hits, third in baseball, with 69 home runs (eighth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in one game, and they have gone 1-for-6 over 1 2/3 innings.

